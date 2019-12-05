And more from the Seaside Aquarium: "Today is a good reminder to share the shore," the Aquarium posted Friday on its Facebook page.
"There is a young elephant seal resting on Cannon Beach. Please give him the space he needs to rest, and keep your dogs away. It appears that he is going through his annual molt, so he may be on the beach for some time. They may haul out for a few hours up to a week." The aquarium's photo of the youngster is shown.
"While molting, the process where seals and sea lions shed their old coat of fur for a new one, he may have labored breathing and open sores. Hauling out of the water increases the elephant seal's body heat, allowing for the process to go more quickly. The salt water also irritates any sores the animal may get while molting."
Of note: The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Northern elephant seal is the largest pinniped carnivore on the North Pacific coast, and that they have actually set records for the deepest dives recorded for any mammal. (bit.ly/eleseal)
Just in case you're wondering how to recognize them, "juvenile elephant seals are about the same size as adult harbor seals," the aquarium post explained. "The easiest way to tell them apart is by the color of their whiskers. Harbor seal whiskers are white, but elephant seal whiskers are black."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.