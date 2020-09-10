In early July, Astorian Ken Mittelbuscher, aka Clatsop Ken, who was upset about the violence in America and how if affects children, proposed a drawing contest, a "Message to America."
"Perhaps the violence will end with the help of our children," he thought. Aimed at kids ages 5 to 10, he wanted "little hands to create little signs" depicting the words "Consider … Random Acts of Kindness."
Sadly, there were no entries. Undaunted, "I took it upon myself to design bumper stickers with those selected words," he wrote.
"The shipment arrived as promised, and I proceeded to mail copies of the bumper stickers to family and friends throughout America.
"I still hold signs and exhibit the 'peace' sign as people drive by at Third Street and Marine Drive on weekends, and have met wonderful people."
"It is very important to get 'My message to America' right away," Ken added. "People are scared, and with violence continuing throughout the country, we as Americans need to come together. There should be no more 'us' and 'them;' just 'us.'"
