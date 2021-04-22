Fun Rerun: "I videotaped a young man tightrope walking along the Riverwalk," Penny Rodgers wrote about 21-year-old Austin White. "He was pretty impressive."
He is pictured in a photo by Carol Johansen; the photo inset is from his website, austinwhitephotography.com
"It's called slacklining," Austin clarified, and it entails "walking on a 1-inch flat dynamic webbing pulled tight between two anchors."
"I started slacklining after watching a rock climbing documentary that showed someone walking and doing different tricks on it," he explained. "After I saw him walking between two canyons, hundreds of feet off the ground, I was hooked to idea that I could learn how to do the same thing."
In Moab, Utah, he walked a 1-inch slackline 430 feet off the ground over a canyon. "No poles," he said proudly. "It was a really magical moment. It was really cool."
He's walked all sorts of slacklines, including one longer than a football field. "… Any struggles I have, any bad days I'm having, they go away when I'm on the line," he declared. "My mind goes still and the line goes still.
"Slacklining for me is an amazing lesson for life. It may shake and wobble around, and it may be scary sometimes, but no matter what, you have to just stay focused and keep looking ahead, always remembering the line you've already walked, and not to let it hinder the line ahead of you."
"It's what gets me up in the morning," he confessed. (In One Ear, 5/30/2014)
Note: Austin now lives in Bend. He is an outdoor lifestyle and adventure photographer. You can see his work at @austingwhite on Instagram.