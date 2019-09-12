"We’ve recently had quite a few birds washing ashore with a plethora of issues including horribly low body weight, no water proofing (… rendering them unable to float for extended periods of time) and/or hypothermia," the Wildlife Center of the North Coast posted on Facebook recently. Pictured, courtesy of the WCNC, a puffin.
"If you find any bird on the beach that you would normally expect to see out in the water — murres, puffins, loons or auklets, to name a few) — please call us!" The number is 503-338-0331.
"We work very hard to get these birds ship-shape and back into the wild as soon as possible, but can't do the work we love if we can’t get to these birds quickly! Keep your eyes peeled, and thanks for your help."
