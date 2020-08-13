The Northwest Film Center in Portland had proposed an Aug. 6 outdoor screening of "Kindergarten Cop," filmed in Astoria and released in 1990, "for its importance in Oregon filmmaking history." The DVD cover is shown, courtesy of Universal.
Yet Willamette Week reported that the screening was abruptly canceled (bit.ly/NoKinderCop). Why? Portland author Lois Leveen posted a Twitter rant that "national reckoning on overpolicing is a weird time to revive Kindergarten Cop. … There's nothing entertaining about the presence of police in schools … (and) criminalizing of children increases dramatically when cops are assigned to work in schools."
Well, OK, but actually, Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't playing a school police officer at all, he was portraying an undercover cop who uses being a kindergarten teacher as his cover. It's a comedy, for heaven's sake.
However, film facts rarely trump perceived political correctness, and the Northwest Film Center immediately caved in and canceled the showing … even though one might quite rightly wonder if Leveen has ever even seen the movie.
Watch out, Goonies!
