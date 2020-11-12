According to the bastion of wisdom, Wikipedia, there are three lovely words you should add to your vocabulary list for tomorrow: Triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13); and paraskevidekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia (fear of Friday the 13th).
In Viking myth, Loki is the 13th god in the Norse pantheon — he’s a bad guy. In the Brothers Grimm stories, the 13th fairy is wicked. We all know most buildings don’t have 13th floors, several airlines don’t have a 13th row of seats — the list goes on and on.
Some ignore the lore, like famous daredevil Sam Patch. He successfully jumped off a cliff near Niagara Falls in 1829 … but then jumped from Genesee Falls on a Friday the 13th later that year, and was, shall we say, less successful.
By the way, if you are superstitious: Astoria has a 13th Street — many cities don’t — but you only have to press your luck for about 60 feet. Even so, you might want to steer clear of it tomorrow, just to be safe.
Knock wood. (tinyurl.com/13fri13, tinyurl.com/wiki13)
