‘My dad, Elmer Winters, was an enthusiastic photographer, starting as a teenager growing up in Bellingham, Washington,” Chinook Observer editor and publisher Matt Winters wrote.
“One of my ‘covidtime’ recreations has been sorting through, digitizing and donating his many photos. I just sent a big batch to the Klamath County Historical Society; he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps there, and documented pre-World War II life at CCC Camp Bly.
“Among the photographic prints were several taken in 1930 at a western Washington location I didn’t recognize. Posting them in the Facebook group, History of Puget Sound and Surrounds, brought numerous quick responses that they are of the Hiram Chittenden locks on Salmon Bay, which is now the ship canal between Puget Sound and Lake Washington.
“One is of an incredibly fancy yacht, which my Facebook detectives soon identified as the El Primero (shown, then and now). Norm Smith wrote, ‘The steam yacht is the El Primero, built in San Francisco. Traveled for many years in Puget Sound. Converted to diesel power in 1960s. Many owners have modified the superstructure. The last picture I saw was in Astoria, Oregon, in 2020.’”
“And, sure enough, searching at dailyastorian.com brought me up to date through late February 2020, when the dock it was moored to next to the Columbia House Condominiums failed in a storm.
“I’m never out on that section of waterfront since Ship Inn closed, but wonder if El Primero is still knocking around Astoria?”
The answer is yes; the 1893-built yacht is now moored a bit west of the old Stephanie’s Cabin. She is owned by Christian Lint, who also owns Astoria’s beloved Tourist II, which is also moored off Astoria’s waterfront (and for sale at bit.ly/1924T2).
“Funny,” Matt added, “to see this faint connection with my family from 90 years ago.”
