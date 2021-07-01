• Carlin Rasky wrote in to mention that Bravo's "Top Chef" filmed an episode in Cannon Beach, and a few properties were "prominently featured." A photo (No. 1) of the chefs is from the show's Instagram page.
"The cheftestants stayed at the popular Surfsand Resort … ," he said. "They also enjoyed some brews from local spot Public Coast Brewing. The Elimination Challenge took place at Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge."
The "Shellfishly Delicious" episode aired June 24.
• SaltLine Hotel is one of the "13 Amazing Asian American-owned Hotels in the U.S." by Travel + Leisure.
The hotel opened in July 2020. "… Co-Owner and Managing Director, Masudur Khan … continues his mission of consistent commitment to excellent hospitality …" The photo (No. 2), is courtesy of SaltLine Hotel.
• In Willamette Week, Andi Prewitt wrote such a love letter about Astoria spots and sights in "36 Hours of Riding the Waves in Astoria," there's just not enough space to mention them all. Following her lead sounds appealing.