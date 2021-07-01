Ear: Kudos

Carlin Rasky wrote in to mention that Bravo's "Top Chef" filmed an episode in Cannon Beach, and a few properties were "prominently featured." A photo (No. 1) of the chefs is from the show's Instagram page.

"The cheftestants stayed at the popular Surfsand Resort … ," he said. "They also enjoyed some brews from local spot Public Coast Brewing. The Elimination Challenge took place at Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge."

The "Shellfishly Delicious" episode aired June 24.

SaltLine Hotel is one of the "13 Amazing Asian American-owned Hotels in the U.S." by Travel + Leisure.

The hotel opened in July 2020. "… Co-Owner and Managing Director, Masudur Khan … continues his mission of consistent commitment to excellent hospitality …" The photo (No. 2), is courtesy of SaltLine Hotel.

• In Willamette Week, Andi Prewitt wrote such a love letter about Astoria spots and sights in "36 Hours of Riding the Waves in Astoria," there's just not enough space to mention them all. Following her lead sounds appealing.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.