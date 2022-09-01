Ear: Labor

The first U.S. Labor Day was celebrated on Sept. 5, 1882 (a Tuesday) in New York City, planned by the Central Labor Union. The first state to pass a law to observe Labor Day as a state holiday was Oregon, on Feb. 21, 1887. Congress passed the Labor Day Act, making the holiday the first Monday in September, on June 28, 1894.

There is some debate as to who the father of Labor Day is. Many believe Peter McGuire, a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, was the first to have the idea, in 1882, of a holiday to honor "the laboring classes … who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold."

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.