"Recently, Ally Blevins and her family found a very interesting visitor in their backyard: a lamprey," recalled Tiffany Boothe, of the Seaside Aquarium (seasideaquarium.com). Tiffany provided the lamprey photo.
"It appeared that this slimy, slithering creature had fallen out of the sky and landed in their yard. They contacted the aquarium, and the general manager, Keith Chandler, rushed over to see what was going on.
"He quickly recovered the small eel, and put it into a cooler full of salt water. The lamprey had small talon marks along its side, and though it had been out of water for some time, was still alive. So just how did it get there?
"It is suspected that it was seized out of the water by either an eagle or, more likely, an osprey. Unfortunately, the little lamprey succumbed to the injuries it incurred while being held captive by whatever bird of prey snatched it up.
"It's an unusual backyard find," Tiffany noted, "to say the least."