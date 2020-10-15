From The Daily Astorian, Oct. 15, 1881:
• … A man by the name of Herdic has immortalized himself by the invention of a new vehicle which is to be seen on the streets of Washington, D.C.
… (The Herdic) is smaller than an omnibus, and larger than a goat cart. It runs on stated routes, but not on tracks. It will accommodate about eight persons … So far, the street cars pursue their miserable ways, and refuse to be crowded out. But the Herdic is after them, and no mortal can predict the result.
Astoria was the first city in Uncle Sam's dominions in which those vehicles ran, and they have been a success, pecuniarily and otherwise, from the start.
Note: It's debatable that Astoria was the first to run Peter Herdic's (1824-1888) new form of transportation. It was invented in 1881 and first used in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Even though it caught on quickly in larger cities such as Boston and Philadelphia, it's still remarkable that it made it to Astoria so quickly.
What's not debatable is the Herdic's popularity as a predecessor to the taxi cab. The early version of the horse-drawn mini-bus was painted yellow (and called a canary), featuring a special axle that Herdic patented. Better yet, the Herdic dropped passengers off at curbside, instead of in the middle of the street — a big plus for passengers.
Despite the Herdic's innovation and widespread usage, it was the lumber industry that made Herdic a very wealthy man. (bit.ly/herdic01, bit.ly/herdic02)
