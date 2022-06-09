A little railroad history from The Daily Morning Astorian, June 9, 1888:
• Joseph Kamm bought a new locomotive at Pocatello, Idaho, for the Ilwaco, Washington Territory, railroad. L.A. Loomis goes to San Francisco tomorrow to buy cars and other necessary accouterments for the railroad.
Note: That was the first of six locomotives they bought for the Ilwaco Railroad Navigation Co. (aka the Clamshell Railroad), for $2,500 (about $76,000 today). Construction on the railroad had begun in Ilwaco that same year, with tracks being laid that were extended to, and finally ended at, Nahcotta (pictured), in 1889.
Tourists from across the Columbia River would arrive in Ilwaco to explore the burgeoning recreation possibilities on the peninsula, only to be at the whim of the tides, as the steamers could only dock at high tide.
The stops were Holman Station, Seaview, Long Beach, Tioga (also Long Beach), Breakers Station, Pacific Park, Cranberry Station, Oceanside, Loomis, Ocean Park and Nahcotta. Oysterville couldn't raise enough money to have an extension run there.
In 1900, Loomis sold his stock to the Oregon Railway and Navigation Co., and in 1908, a terminal was added at Megler, the town that used to be at the other end of the Astoria Bridge.
Eventually, the use of the cars and trucks and ferries cut into the railroad's business to such an extent it was no longer worth running. The rail line was officially abandoned in 1930.