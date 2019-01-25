Another tidbit from the Seaside Aquarium: “Friday afternoon we got a call about a large skate which washed ashore at the Cove ... we were able to determine that the four-foot skate was a female longnose skate (Raja rhina), which had been very close to laying an egg casing (often referred to as a mermaid’s purse).” The skate is pictured, courtesy of TiffanyBoothe/SeasideAquarium.
“Longnose skates can reach a maximum size of 4.5 feet and can live for up to 20-plus years. They are bottom feeders, which have adapted a unique way of capturing prey by pouncing on top of their victims and pinning them to the ocean floor.”
