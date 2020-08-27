The miniboat S/V Liberty, part of the Columbia River Maritime Museum's Miniboat Program, was launched July 25. She was built by a seventh grade class at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington (pictured).
Alysia Johnson (pictured inset), daughter of retired bar pilot, Capt. Robert Johnson, works for a company running ships that lay fiber optic undersea cables. She coordinated with Nate Sandel at the museum, and helped make the launch possible.
"I was able to secure permission from the captain for us to bring the miniboat aboard," Alysia wrote. "She was an object of some curiosity to the crew, although there are a few people onboard, myself included, who helped launch a previous boat three years ago.
"We launched the boat in calm weather as we were getting ready to start the cable project, and I post weekly updates to our bulletin board with pictures of the GPS track from the website."
You, too, can follow the the miniboats at bit.ly/trackminis
