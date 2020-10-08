Dust off your Viking hats, tomorrow is national Leif Erikson Day. Oct. 9 is observed as the day to honor the Icelandic/Norwegian explorer for being the first European person to visit continental North America, around 1,000 A.D. (take that, Christopher Columbus). He is pictured in a Hans Dahl painting.
But before we go any further, a spelling alert is being issued: Although many variations of the spelling of the explorer's name appear to be in common usage, for the purposes of this story, we will stick with the local Sons of Norway Nidaros Lodge No. 60 spelling.
Erikson visited and settled on previously undiscovered land west of Greenland, now known, appropriately, as Newfoundland, Canada. It's believed — but not proven — that he even managed to travel as far west as Minnesota. At least Minnesotans must think so, as there's a Leif Erikson statue near the state capitol building in St. Paul.
Strangely enough, the date Oct. 9 has no significance in Leif Erikson's life. It's actually the anniversary of the day that the ship Restauration landed in New York from Stavanger, Norway, in 1825, marking the first organized immigration from Norway. (bit.ly/LeifEDay)
