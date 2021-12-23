The Daily Astorian, Dec. 25, 1885, reported a Christmas Eve surprise for the city:
"Nine years ago on the ninth of this month, J. C. Trullinger (pictured) lit the first street lamp in Astoria: it was an oil concern such as has dimly dotted the streets during the past year to the exclusion of the Astoria Gaslight company's better system, but it was a light, and beat no light all to pieces. Last night Mr. Trullinger lit the first electric light in Astoria.
"… At twenty minutes to seven last evening, for the first time in the history of our city, the electric light streamed out from a glass globe strung on wires stretched from The Astorian building, making all other lights look dim and attracting hundreds of spectators who, hurrying home with Christmas presents for wife and children, stopped to see the great luminous ball that shone like a sun lighting up the streets that it intersected.
"… Another light had been put up between Mr. Trullinger's office and his residence, lighting up that portion of the city, and plainly visible at Fort Stevens. The other eight lamps, only 10 having so far arrived, were burning brightly at the mill, and will be distributed at various points throughout the city today if possible.
"… The light last night was calculated to be 300 candle power more than any of the lights now in operation in Portland, a fact which is of interest to Astorians, who naturally like to have the best as long as it is going."
Note:Trullinger was the operator of Astoria's first electric plant, and owed a large tract of land for logging, along with WestShore sawmills and a 320-acre farm. He also had seven patented inventions, including the duplex axe.