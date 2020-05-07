Fun rerun in honor of James Beard's birthday, which was May 5: "As a few of you may know, I just took a part-time position as the culinary instructor at Seaside High School, not that I don't have enough to do,” Chef Chris Holen (pictured, left) of the Baked Alaska restaurant in Astoria posted on his Facebook page. "Anyway, while checking out my classroom today, I discovered a bit of culinary history in my desk drawer."
It's a liquor license (tinyurl.com/beardliq), issued June 24, 1975, to the legendary chef, James Beard (pictured, right), who had a cooking school in Seaside, as well as the more famous one in New York.
"No one seemed to know that it was there," Chris told the Ear. What a find! (In One Ear. 9/12/14)
Note: Beard (1903-1985) was born in Portland. As a child, he spent his summers in Gearhart, and his ashes were spread on the beach there.
