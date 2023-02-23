Ear: Moore

There is a story about Neal Moore in PaddlingMag.com — who left Pier 39 in Astoria in February 2020 on a 22-month, 7,500-mile paddling trip across America to the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor — about the eight "unexpected life lessons" he learned along the way.

Moore called the trip his 22 Rivers project, "a journey into the soul of America" ... as he described it, "slow and low down from the view of a canoe."

