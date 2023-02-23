There is a story about Neal Moore in PaddlingMag.com — who left Pier 39 in Astoria in February 2020 on a 22-month, 7,500-mile paddling trip across America to the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor — about the eight "unexpected life lessons" he learned along the way.
Moore called the trip his 22 Rivers project, "a journey into the soul of America" ... as he described it, "slow and low down from the view of a canoe."
Lesson one, "slow the hell down": Advice that stuck, from Dick Conant, a well-known canoeist, given in 2009. Lesson two, "if at first you fail, try again (from the start)": Moore first tried this trip in 2018, but lost his canoe and gear on a river in Montana.
Lesson three, "shelter in motion": During the pandemic shutdowns, he sheltered in his canoe and kept moving. Lesson four, "be flexible." Lesson five, "the power of new beginnings": As an example, "that moment at first light when I'm pushing off into the current with all of my worldly possessions in my canoe, it’s bliss. That instant is complete perfection."
Lesson six, "technique is overrated": "I'm an unrefined paddler," he said, but he didn't care, he was having fun. Lesson seven, "you don’t need a cause." Lesson eight, "but you have to have a goal."
It's good advice for anyone, whether you're paddling across America or not. (Photo: Norman Miller)