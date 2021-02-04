And you thought the recent U.S. Highway 30 landslide was bad. From the Feb. 4, 1888 edition of The Daily Astorian:
• W.R. Marion, of Bay Center, Washington Territory, started overland for San Francisco last week, but after a delay of six or seven days, caused by numerous washouts and landslides, he concluded life was too short to spend it that way, and returned.
He brought up some gold with a little quartz in it, from a mine that he and his partners own in Douglas County.
Notes: According to TheDiggings.com (bit.ly/DouglasGold), even now the southern Oregon county has 46 gold mines, some of which mine for silver, as well. By the way, Douglas County also has a history of landslides.