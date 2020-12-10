In the midst of all this pandemic gloom, Regina Willkie of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce is proposing a cheerer-upper.
"With the dark days of winter upon us, many Astoria and Warrenton residents enjoy seeing the holiday light displays that their friends, neighbors and area businesses put together," she wrote.
"While a lot of the fun each year is had while exploring the neighborhoods to see what might be found around the next corner, we thought we'd take some of the guesswork out this year and compile a map of these holiday displays."
The self-guided tour, a collaborative effort in partnership with the Oregon State University Extension Service, takes place from Dec. 11 to Dec. 26. The map will be available on the chamber's event calendar at bit.ly/CCDecTour
"We are looking for your help to fill in our map. If you have decorated your house or business, add yourself to the list of jolly locations by filling out this simple form at beav.es/JZ6."
"If you know of a must-see house or neighborhood," Regina added, "encourage them to sign up, too."
