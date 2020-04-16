"I work in tech remotely, which is why I get to live in Astoria, but I was laid off in January; with the shutdown my odds of getting a new job aren't great any time soon," Michael Bissell wrote in an email. "As a side hobby, I make craftsman-style lamps from recycled plastic cups and scrap wood from our remodel on Franklin Avenue — a hobby that has suddenly become my only source of income."
In a post on his website, Scrap Wood Decor (bit.ly/scraplamps), titled "How I'm trying to survive the madness," he explained that the lamp idea emerged from his "sense of stewardship and preservation."
He doesn't want to just toss stuff into the landfill willy-nilly, particularly single-use plastics and good lumber, and had his "aha!" moment when he saw a video on YouTube of a guy who was melting plastic in a toaster oven and creating art.
"So I had an idea," he wrote, "First I fooled around with melting plastic — I recorded some of the process and put together a little video, all the while thinking, 'I'll bet I can make a lamp out of this stuff.'"
It just so happened that he already had three or four garbage bags full of plastic iced drink cups handy, plus some good reclaimed lumber, and, well, practical art happened. The photo shown is of his wood block base craftsman lamp. He also makes the craftsman style table lamp.
"Of course my shop is in my home (well, my garage), and all that lumber and those plastic cups are just sitting here," he noted,"waiting to be made into something awesome." And so he did.
"My hope is … (to) keep myself sane by keeping busy — after decades working in the ethereal world of internet applications, and in a rather unsettling time, there is something comforting about working with old wood and making art from garbage."
His lamps are available for purchase on his website. Why not let him light up your life?
