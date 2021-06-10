Did you know there's a wind phone booth — used to help people communicate with their loved ones who are deceased — in Battleground, Washington?
Just pick up the receiver and start talking … the wind will take the message where it needs to go. Merlinda Sain, whose son, Bryce, died unexpectedly, installed the phone "as a place to remember her son."
The wind phone booth originator is believed to be Itaru Sasaki, of Otsuchi, Japan. Sasaki installed one in his hilltop garden in 2010 after his cousin's death. Inside was a disconnected rotary phone so he could pick up the receiver and speak to his cousin whenever he wanted to.
After the 2011 devastating earthquake and tsunami struck Japan, several of his townspeople died or vanished. He offered the use of his wind phone to the community, and even added a notebook so people could leave messages for their dearly departed. The word quickly spread.
Sain's wind phone booth, at 2311 S.W. Sixth St., also has a notebook and is open during daylight hours.
"It's about acknowledging how difficult grief can be and the intense pain it creates," Sain posted on the Wind Phone Facebook page. "My hope is that those who suffer can find a small amount of comfort inside the wind phone booth."