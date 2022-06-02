On May 20, Thorin Loeks, a singer-songwriter from North Vancouver, British Columbia, left Astoria's Pier 1 to canoe about 5,000 miles across America to Pensacola, Florida, hoping to arrive by Christmas.
"This has been a bucket list dream of mine for some time," he posted on Facebook, where you can follow along on his journey, "and it really resonates with my deep passion for nature, adventure, music and connecting with wonderful people and communities."
This isn't his first cross-country adventure. He has already bicycled and canoed over 93,000 miles across North America, "with a guitar on his back" meeting people and seeing new places, his website says. His journeys, "foundational experiences," have inspired much of his songwriting. So far, he has released three albums.
He'll be performing, and writing even more songs along the way, on this "once in a lifetime" trip. "I have a lot of exciting projects that I am looking forward to creating/sharing with you all as I go!" he wrote.
The photo shown is a selfie taken at Aldrich Point on the end of his first day. "I was also lucky that I brought along a canoe kite, and managed to sail a good portion of the way upstream," he recalled.
Last week was spent in Cathlamet, Washington, where he even performed a few times. "I'm having fun out there, and learning as I go," Thorin added. "It's a long way to the Gulf of Mexico, but I am so incredibly grateful to be out here starting to live this dream."