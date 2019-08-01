Tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 1888:
• Job Ross says that up to 1853 he could have shown visitors the old fort erected by the Astor party, but that year he pushed it over and burned the debris for firewood.
Note: Fort Astoria was established in 1811 by John Jacob Astor’s Pacific Fur Company, then sold to a British company, who renamed it Fort George in 1813. It was renamed Fort Astoria in 1818. Used as a fur trade depot by Hudson’s Bay Co. until 1825, it was abandoned from 1825 to 1829. Reopened in 1830, the fort stayed open until 1848. (fortwiki.com/Fort_Astoria, bit.ly/FrtAst)
• The Manzanita (lighthouse tender) is off for (Puget) Sound. Geo. Rowe goes along, his destination being Destruction Island.
Note: George M. Rowe was the lighthouse keeper on Tillamook Rock from 1881 to 1883. Construction of the lighthouse on desolate Destruction Island began in August 1888; perhaps he was heading there as a consultant. The bleak 33-acre island is around 3.5 miles off the Washington Coast. (bit.ly/DestructIsle)
• If the Holladay estate could be got out of litigation … a step would be advanced toward building a much necessary road to the Seaside from this city.
Note: When Ben Holladay (pictured, right), a transportation magnate who built the Seaside House Hotel, died in 1887, he was in debt — and being sued by his brother, Joseph, for $315,000 (about $8.5 million now). In 1889, Ben’s wife sued Joseph for $100,366. The convoluted family lawsuits went on for years. (tinyurl.com/bholla, tinyurl.com/bholla1)
• Three Chinese pheasants, which are protected by law, set upon Sammy Ross, a 14-year-old boy … and fought him so hard that he dropped a two-bushel sack of wheat and fled for his life. When the neighbors came to the spot, the wheat was all gone, and the birds were nowhere to be seen.
Note: In 1881, 60 ring-necked pheasants were shipped to Port Townsend, Washington, from Shanghai, by Owen N. Denny. A friend of his released some on Sauvie Island, where they flourished. By 1888, the U.S. Agriculture Department reported the birds were “now common.” And, apparently, ill-tempered. (bit.ly/1881ringneck)
