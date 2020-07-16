From The Daily Astorian, July 16, 1881:
• Oleomargarine has made its appearance in San Francisco cheap restaurants and coffee houses. Someone is bringing oleomargarine to this coast, the leading houses peremptorily refused to touch, taste or handle it.
Note: By the mid-1870s, margarine was already widely used in the U.S. The dairy/butter industry was not amused, and some states banned margarine altogether. In 1886, Congress passed the Margarine Act, adding a heavy tax, among other burdensome requirements, that weren’t lifted until 1950. (bit.ly/oleo101)
From The Daily Morning Astorian, July 16, 1887:
• Surprenant & Ferguson are building a city pest house, about a mile south of the Main Street (Ninth Street now) cut; it will cost $400 (about $11,000 now) and will be finished by the first. In case of epidemic disease of any kind, smallpox, etc., such a place would be a necessity.
Note: Joseph Surprenant and J.E. Ferguson had a contracting business on Squemoqua Street (now Commercial Street). Surprenant became mayor of Astoria in 1902. (bit.ly/JSurprenant)
From The Daily Astorian, July 19, 1881:
• My youngest son, Ralph, 4 years old, blue eyes, light hair and complexion, fell from the wharf at Clifton on Saturday evening July 9, 1881. A liberal reward will be paid for the recovery of his body. Vincent Cook, Clifton.
Note: In 1873, brothers James W. and Vincent Cook built the second salmon cannery in Clatsop County in Clifton. In 1874, a post office was established, and Vincent was the postmaster. The Cook brothers were Oregon pioneers, arriving in Oregon in 1854. Vincent died in 1922 at 82 years old. (bit.ly/VCook1, bit.ly/VCook2)
• A four-legged chicken is owned in this city. Mr. Clough exhibited it to us a few evenings since, at our office. It is a lively spring rooster, and all four legs and feet are well defined.
Note: How rare is this poultry phenomenon? Rare enough. If you google “four-legged chicken,” the arrival of such critters often makes international news.
• Mr. Wm. Hawkins has returned to Ilwaco, Washington Territory, satisfied with eastern Washington. One thing they have there notably greater than we of this region — graveyards. And as Mr. Hawkins prizes the health of his family above money, he returns to stay.
