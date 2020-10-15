From The Daily Morning Astorian, Oct. 15, 1893:
• News has been received here that the American ships Western Belle and Reaper had made Pitcairn Island on their voyage to New York, in 38 and 39 days from Astoria.
Note: Pitcairn Island was and is famous for its connection to the mutiny on the Bounty, which took place on April 28, 1789. The captain and his loyal crew were put to sea in an open boat; Fletcher Christian and the remaining crew took the Bounty and fled to Tahiti.
Fearing discovery, they soon took the ship, along with several Tahitian men and women, in search of Pitcairn, an uninhabited island Christian knew about. Soon after landing there, they burned the Bounty to avoid discovery.
In 1814, the island was rediscovered, anyway, along with what was left of the mutineer community — which was decimated by infighting.
By 1893, the island had seen an influx of settlers, there was a small parliament and Pitcairn was finally on the map. (immigration.gov.pn/index.html)
