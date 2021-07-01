From The Daily Astorian, July 1, 1890:
• There are 10,000 people residing on this peninsula.
Note: Well, nope, that's a rather huge overestimate according to the 1890 census, which says the number is actually 6,184 — up from 1803 in 1880, and 639 in 1870.
• Now is a good time for Upper Astoria to come into the Astoria corporation and be a part of the city in name as well as fact.
Note: The road from Astoria to Upper Astoria was completed in 1878, connecting the two cities, ending their three-decade rivalry and separate post offices.
In 1891, the corporate limits of Astoria were changed to include Uppertown, making the merger of the two cities official.
• An illustration of what is sometimes called "luck" is instanced in the fortunes of Purser Downing …
He happened to be put on the Idaho on the Alaska route. About two years ago he, with four others, put $125 (about $3,700 today) in a venture in the shape of what was believed to be a gold mine.
Last week the five sold their mine for $2.5 million, gold coin; Downing's share is $500,000 (about $14.8 million now) … That may or may not be luck, but it looks very much like what some folks would deem luck. (bit.ly/AstoriaPop, tinyurl.com/upperasto).