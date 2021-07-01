Ear: Astorian

From The Daily Astorian, July 1, 1890:

• There are 10,000 people residing on this peninsula.

Note: Well, nope, that's a rather huge overestimate according to the 1890 census, which says the number is actually 6,184 — up from 1803 in 1880, and 639 in 1870.

• Now is a good time for Upper Astoria to come into the Astoria corporation and be a part of the city in name as well as fact.

Note: The road from Astoria to Upper Astoria was completed in 1878, connecting the two cities, ending their three-decade rivalry and separate post offices.

In 1891, the corporate limits of Astoria were changed to include Uppertown, making the merger of the two cities official.

• An illustration of what is sometimes called "luck" is instanced in the fortunes of Purser Downing

He happened to be put on the Idaho on the Alaska route. About two years ago he, with four others, put $125 (about $3,700 today) in a venture in the shape of what was believed to be a gold mine.

Last week the five sold their mine for $2.5 million, gold coin; Downing's share is $500,000 (about $14.8 million now) … That may or may not be luck, but it looks very much like what some folks would deem luck.   (bit.ly/AstoriaPop, tinyurl.com/upperasto).

