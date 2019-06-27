Tidbits form The Daily Morning Astorian, Wednesday, June 27, 1883:
• Sheriff Twombly has 14 unfortunates in the county jail.
Note: Arthur M. Twombly came to Oregon in 1865, a veteran of the Civil War. He established salmon canneries in Oregon and Alaska before becoming Astoria’s police chief, then was Clatsop County sheriff from 1880 to 1884. (bit.ly/atwombly1, bit.ly/atwombly2)
• A representative of Eliphalet Bliss of Brooklyn, New York, is in the city in relation to an alleged infringement of a patent of machinery in general use in the canneries.
Note: Bliss, a New York manufacturer, owned numerous patents, including those on machines to manufacture and solder metal cans … like those used to can salmon, for instance. (bit.ly/EBliss).
• Lieut. Schwatka and party left Chilcat (Alaska) on the 7th of June on his prospecting and exploring trip to the Yukon country.
Note: Lt. Frederick Schwatka (inset, right) explored the Yukon River on a U.S. Army reconnaissance mission. His small group rafted the 1,300-mile length of the river, accomplishing the longest recorded raft journey at the time. You can read his account here: bit.ly/schwatka1. (bit.ly/schwatka2)
• Dr. Ray V. Pierce‘s Medicines: His “Pleasant Purgative Pellets” and “Golden Medical Discovery” prevent fevers and other serious diseases and cure all scrofulous (tubercular) and other humors.
Note: Pierce (inset, left), although a real physician, was better known as “The Prince of Quacks,” and his highly lucrative and popular patent “medicines” often contained opium and alcohol. Users probably didn’t care if they were scrofulous or not. (bit.ly/DrPierce1, bit.ly/DrPierce2)
• The New York Sun says Astoria, Oregon, is making very rapid progress. It has 24 salmon packing concerns within its limits, employing 5,000 people.
Note: There were 55 canneries on the Columbia River in 1883, so there easily could have been 24 in Astoria. The U.S. Census data says there were 1,803 citizens in Astoria in 1880, and 6,184 in 1890, which gives one pause. But then, the 1880 census was overwhelming, and it took eight years to tabulate the results … a lot can go wrong in eight years. (bit.ly/CRcan1883, bit.ly/astoriapop, bit.ly/census1880)
