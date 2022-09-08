Morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, Sept. 8, 1888:
• The Main Street troughs stink horribly. In front of the YMCA building, the smell is most offensive. The town needs sewers badly.
Morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, Sept. 8, 1888:
• The Main Street troughs stink horribly. In front of the YMCA building, the smell is most offensive. The town needs sewers badly.
Note: The YMCA mentioned is not the current one on 12th and Exchange streets, which was built in 1914. Main Street then is Ninth Street now, and the sewage all wound up in the river in the 1880s; the sewer was not built until after the 1922 fire.
• Parties from Oysterville, Washington Territory, complain with apparent justice of attempted charges for transportation. One man who wanted to go to North Cove (aka Washaway Beach), 14 miles, was asked $15 for a boat, which to him looked pretty steep …
Note: Extortion is the word; $15 then is about $453 now.
• Chas. Cameron left Oak Point (on the Columbia River, north of Clatskanie) last Dec. 15 for Portland with $500 in his inside pocket. On the 18th, he was celebrating his arrival in the metropolis, and on the 19th he was on board an English vessel, a-weeping and a-wailing and for the cove of Cork (Ireland) sailed he, having been shanghaied by some bold, bad men in Portland. He is coming back, Charles is, and he says the next time he goes to Portland, he isn't going to get drunk. Good idea.
Note: Truth be told, if drunk, he wouldn't be safe from the shanghaiers in Astoria, either.
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.