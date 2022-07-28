Ear: Astorian

Tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, July 29, 1884:

• The New Northwest publishes a list of banner precincts on the women's suffrage vote. Clifton, in this county, leads the list, where 98% of the votes cast were recorded in favor of the amendment. Eight Clatsop County precincts gave the amendment a majority.

