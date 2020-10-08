From The Daily Morning Astorian, Oct. 7, 1888:
• Belva Lockwood (pictured) the equal rights candidate for president, says she never wore a corset in her life. Well, what of it? Neither did any of the other candidates. She's got none the best of (Benjamin) Harrison or (Grover) Cleveland on that racket.
Note: Belva Ann Lockwood (1830-1917) ran for the presidency in 1884 and 1888 on the National Equal Rights Party ticket.
A well-known women's rights champion, among the causes she lobbied and advocated for were the Married Women's Property Act, equal guardianship for children, equal pay for equal work for female government employees and the women's suffrage movement.
She was also among the first U.S. women lawyers, and the first woman to be admitted to practice law before the Supreme Court. (bit.ly/BALock)
• The East Oregonian says that a cow broke into the printing office of that newspaper the other day, upset two forms of type, chewed the editor's ear, swallowed all the water in the place and went out through the window.
