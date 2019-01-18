From the Friday, Jan. 18, 1889, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• A post office has been established at Columbiaville, Columbia County, and John A. Walsh appointed post master. Note: Inquiries have been sent out about the mysterious Columbiaville.
• A great raft of logs, about 8 million (feet) is to be built somewhere on the coast of Washington territory, to be towed to Valparaiso (Chile) to be sawed. This experiment will be watched with interest. Note: Probably not. It appears that 5-million-foot log rafts didn’t exist until the late 1890s in Washington state. In Oregon, it wasn’t until 1906 that Portland timber magnate Simon Benson designed and developed an ocean-worthy raft that could transport 4 to 6 million logs at a time. By the way, his rafts were assembled in Wallace Slough, near Clatskanie. (bit.ly/stellalogs, bit.ly/8mlogs)
• The rainfall in Astoria by months for 1888 was as follows; Jan. 13.84 inches, Feb. 4.12, March 6.64, April 4.04, May .79, June 7.23, July 1.25. Aug. .74, Sept. 2.32, Oct. 7.45, Nov. 10.45, Dec. 9.86. Total for the year, 68.73 inches. Note: Current average annual rainfall: 67.2 inches, 1.53 inches less. (bit.ly/astorain)
• J. C. Ward has returned from Juneau, Alaska, for two months’ sojourn before going back. He has some excellent mining claims, and reports considerable of a boom in mining matters in that part of the territory. Note: He was way ahead of the game; the Yukon Gold Rushes were from 1897 to 1904. (bit.ly/auhills)
• Katie Putnam: Next Monday and Tuesday at Ross’ opera house, this charming little actress will present her highly successful sensational drama “Erma the Elf.” Note: At the time, Putnam (pictured inset) was a very popular and well-known stage actress and comedienne.
She is reported to have retired from the stage to concentrate on “home life,” and dropped into obscurity. (bit.ly/ktputnam)
• Food for Thought: An ordinary person is 5 feet 6 inches high, weighs 136 pounds … walks 7 miles a day, earns $10 a week (about $273 now) … can lift 150 pounds, lives 50 years … and is subject to 2,000 different diseases.
