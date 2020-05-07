From The Daily Morning Astorian, May 7, 1885:
• Some curious addresses are to be found on letters occasionally received in this burg from "furrin parts." The following are taken at random from a few received by Capt. A. W. Berry in the last two weeks:
"Astoria, near Portland, North America"; "Astoria, Oregon, British America"; "Astoria, Columbia River, Oregon, Central America"; "Astoria, North America." The writers are evidently certain that Astoria is in "America."
• A large whale came in from the sea yesterday, and after cruising around awhile brought up near the spit below Sand Island, where his antics attracted universal attention. After having an hour's circus all to himself, the great ocean mammal shot out toward the west, and with a sort of "farewell Father Watkins" wave of his tail, swung out to the shoreless depths of the heaving Pacific.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.