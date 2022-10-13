Some observations from The Daily Astorian, Oct. 13, 1883:
• The Palouse Gazette in Washington Territory reports the killing of two men at the new mining camp. That looks like business; a mining camp never amounts to anything till 25 or 30 of the "orneriest" are killed. Then she booms.
Note:USA Today refers to Washington as a "former Gold Rush hotspot" with a "surplus of old gold mines." The best known gold deposits are in Swauk Creek area in Kittitas County.
The first issue of the Palouse Gazette was published in Colfax, Washington, on Sept. 29, 1877 (the first Tri-Weekly Astorian appeared July 1, 1873). In 1989, after several name changes, it became the Whitman County Gazette, which is still published weekly in print and online.
• Two boarding house runners (aka shanghaiers) started from Portland yesterday with seven sailors for the Harry Morse, but despite their most watchful care, three of the mariners got away from them at various landings on the river. The last to go jumped ashore at Brookfield, and from the way he streaked through the timber, the supposition is that he is running yet.
Note: Brookfield was a riverfront fishing town in Wahkiakum County, Washington, and home of the former J.G. Megler & Co. salmon cannery, built in 1873. There was no road out of there until 1951.
• High Prices. A correspondent who signs himself "retail merchant," thinks it is unwise to comment upon the high price of food in Astoria, because food is just as high in other places. That is just the point we intended to make. Food is too high in proportion to the earning power of money ... (and) it is a matter that is not confined to Astoria.