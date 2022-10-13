Ear: Brevities

Some observations from The Daily Astorian, Oct. 13, 1883:

• The Palouse Gazette in Washington Territory reports the killing of two men at the new mining camp. That looks like business; a mining camp never amounts to anything till 25 or 30 of the "orneriest" are killed. Then she booms.

