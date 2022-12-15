Ear: Astorian

Morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, Dec. 15, 1887:

• This "runaway horse'' business is getting altogether too common. Scarcely a day passes without a horse running (amok) through the streets, spilling everything out of the wagon he carries, frightening women and children and narrowly escaping inflicting serious injury to life and property ...

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.