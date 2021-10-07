Glimpses of life from The Daily Astorian, Oct. 7, 1884:
• Oregon visitors to the World's Industrial and Cotton Centennial Exposition at New Orleans will find The Astorian on file in the exposition building from Dec. 1, 1881, to May 31, 1885.
• The late rains have caused a slight rise in the river. At the present stage of water, engineers calculate that there flows past Astoria 300,000 cubic feet of water every second.
Note: A U.S Geological Survey study done in the late 1980s found that the Columbia River's average flow at the mouth was 265,000 cubic feet per second, the difference likely caused by several dams being installed upriver and the jetties that were added near the mouth.
• Alf. Bowen, the handsomest man in Pacific County, and the next territorial councilman from across the river, was making eyes at the girls on Chenamus Street yesterday afternoon.
Note: Bowen, who was born in Wisconsin in 1861, and was a colorful businessman and Long Beach (Washington Territory) Peninsula promoter, became editor and proprietor of the short-lived Pacific Journal in December 1884.
• Dr. Koch says the way to avoid the cholera is to drink no water. It must be fearful stuff, that water. It will rot the soles of one's boots, and there is no telling what it would do to one's stomach.