Ear: Astorian

Nuggets from The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 17, 1888:

• The surveyors of the Astoria and South Coast Railway Co. yesterday completed the work of taking soundings across Youngs Bay and have returned to the city. Plans and specifications of the trestle work and drawbridge to be constructed across the bay will be next in order, to be submitted to the secretary of war for his approval as the law directs.

