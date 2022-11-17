Nuggets from The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 17, 1888:
• The surveyors of the Astoria and South Coast Railway Co. yesterday completed the work of taking soundings across Youngs Bay and have returned to the city. Plans and specifications of the trestle work and drawbridge to be constructed across the bay will be next in order, to be submitted to the secretary of war for his approval as the law directs.
Note: The railroad trestle across Youngs Bay was not actually built until 1895-1896, for the Astoria and Columbia River Railway Co., and included a swinging drawbridge span. It was used for the last time in the late 1970s and removed in 1986. The New Youngs Bay Bridge, a vertical lift bridge for cars only, was built in 1964.
• The action of the city council on Wednesday, in appointing a physician and directing the pest house to be put in order as a precaution against smallpox, was timely and sensible ...
Note: Yes, there was a pest house in Astoria, as it's listed in the City Financial Report under General Expenses in the Aug. 16, 1888, edition of the newspaper. There was already a smallpox vaccine in the U.S.; it was first used in the Puget Sound area in 1837 and, in 1855, Massachusetts was the first state requiring children have the smallpox vaccine before they could go to school.