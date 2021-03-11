Tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, March 12, 1895:
• It is understood from good authority that the light at Cape Disappointment will soon be changed from a first-class light to a fourth-class light, probably a colored light. The light now at the Cape will be removed to North Head, a point about a mile north of the present location.
A road will be cut through to the new lighthouse from Fort Canby, thence down onto North Beach. This will give an excellent thoroughfare through to the beach, which will be greatly appreciated by the residents of the fort.
• Wanted: Position as driver or salesman in a store. Speak English, Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian. Address C.P.S. in care of Astorian office.