Ear: Astorian

Morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 11, 1885:

• The bursting of a privy vault at the Court Street schoolhouse Sunday morning made odorous the circumambient air. Strong men wept, and the fire engine of Rescue No. 2 was brought out, but got sick at the stomach and wouldn't work. Finally Rescue One's Amoskeag was started up, and after an hour or so it was comparatively safe to walk on Court Street …

