Morsels from The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 11, 1885:
• The bursting of a privy vault at the Court Street schoolhouse Sunday morning made odorous the circumambient air. Strong men wept, and the fire engine of Rescue No. 2 was brought out, but got sick at the stomach and wouldn't work. Finally Rescue One's Amoskeag was started up, and after an hour or so it was comparatively safe to walk on Court Street …
Note: An Amoskeag was a horse-drawn, steam-powered fire engine; they were built by the Amoskeag Manufacturing Co. until 1876. As Amoskeag Locomotive Works, they were equally well known for building steam locomotives.
• A cable dispatch says: "It is reported that natives of the Hermit islands, in the Pacific Ocean, have eaten the crews of two merchant vessels …"
Note: According to "An Island of Amazons," a 1903 article about the Hermit Islands in the Lake County Press of New Zealand: "It was whispered that (Queen Piea Waar) had made a ragout out of one or two of her husbands, who had not lived up to her expectations," but sailors were not on the menu because they have "such a salty flavor that (they are) unpalatable."
•William H. Gillette, who appears in "The Private Secretary," is himself a noted dramatist … (he) will be at Boss' opera house next Monday night.
Note: In 1885, Gillette — who became one of the most famous actors in the country in the 1890s — was already a popular stage actor. People liked that he spoke his lines conversationally, not in the overly melodramatic style that was the norm at the time. He became particularly well known for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes, a collaboration with the author, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle — a very successful and lucrative partnership. Gillette's elaborate stone castle is a Connecticut landmark.
• People always get, and have, just as good officials as they want. The fact that a public officer is a scoundrel, a thief or a go-between is evidence sufficient to show that the community that endures him doesn't want a better man.