From The Daily Astorian, March 4, 1884:
• On the Oregon yesterday came Mr. Brown with the material and apparatus for the construction of the telephone system of communication, which is intended to save us many steps this summer. The work of putting it up begins today.
It was reported yesterday evening that the central office will be across the street from The Astorian office, and will be in charge of F. C. Norris, who formerly manipulated the wires of the Western Union Telegraph Co.
• Note: A steamboat captain, George Ainsworth, brought the first telephone to Oregon in 1878, and the first phone line connected his office and home in Portland. The new gadget didn't take long to catch on, and by the fall of that same year, there were almost 100 phones in the City of Roses.
Incidentally, the busy captain also founded Ainsworth, British Columbia, in 1883. (bit.ly/AstPhone, bit.ly/ainsworthBC)