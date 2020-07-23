Morsels from The Daily Astorian, July 23, 1882:
• Hens' eggs 1,200 years old have been found in St Elmo, France. We've always maintained that something more ancient than Portland eggs would someday be reported, and, behold! Here we have it.
• Mr. H. N. Keen … is having a little time of his own in Portland. He was robbed the first night … was sent to jail drunk the next, the night after he had the snakes in his boot … and the next day he received word that his wife had lit out for Salt Lake.
• Long biographies of Astor (pictured) are published in Eastern papers. Boiled down, they condense thusly: John Jacob Astor came from Germany to New York with six flutes; sold them; invested in the furs; kept on. … Sent some men to Oregon, invented Astoria, grew rich, died; exit Astor.
