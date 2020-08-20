From The Daily Astorian, Aug. 20, 1882:
• The little Coaster Ona, was beached yesterday … she lost her propeller as she was crossing out. … By quick work the captain got out his sails and swung around, just missing the wreck of the Edith Lorne, upon which he would otherwise have gone.
Note: On her way out to sea, while crossing the Columbia River Bar, the Edith Lorne ran aground and stuck in November 1881. She was a total loss. (bit.ly/ELorne)
• Job Ross has two relics of the John Jacob Astor era, in the possession of two cannonballs that he picked up on the beach one morning in July 1853.
From The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 20, 1884:
• The Tilly E. Starbuck (sic), the first iron full-rigged sailing vessel built in the U.S., arrived in Liverpool on Monday, 126 days from Astoria.
Note: Built in Chester, Pennsylvania, in 1883, she was 283 feet long and sailed all over the world, setting several speed records; Portland was one of her regular stops.
Tillie E. Starbuck (pictured inset) was dismasted twice in 1884, and in 1906, she lost all three masts off Cape Horn in a heavy storm. This time she was set afire and abandoned; the crew was rescued. (bit.ly/Tstarbuck)
• The season for curiosities has hardly arrived yet, but Justus at the Occident exhibits a petrified gull's nest, or the nest of a petrified gull, or the petrified nest of a gull, which Harry Lord of the Shubrick fished up from the depth of 66 fathoms (almost 400 feet) of water over on Puget Sound.
