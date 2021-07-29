Tidbits from The Daily Astorian, Saturday, July 29, 1882:
• … A company has been formed in San Francisco with a capital of $26,000 (almost $700,000) to raise the Edith Lorne, wrecked off the Columbia, by means of compressed air, and work has already commenced.
Note: In November 1881, the Edith Lorne, while outbound, ran aground, and was deemed a total loss of $74,000 (almost $2 million today). Why they were trying to raise her is a mystery.
• The rock ballast from the Wolfe is being dumped around the foundation of the Odd FellowsBuilding on Squemoqua Street (now Commercial Street).
Note: When sailing ships arrived at a port, ballast rocks were unloaded to balance the ship's weight. The rocks were then used by other ships.
Once steam-powered ships, which used liquid ballast, started replacing sailing ships, the offloaded rocks from sailing ships began being picked up by locals and used, most often, for construction.
• The Standard is waiting for warm weather to start the boss sea serpent story of the season. At last accounts, the whole force were drawing on their experience, and had thought up a "snaik" 900 feet long and 300 feet out of water, off the Columbia bar. Wonder how many feet of water he will draw.
Note:Colossal Claude's great-granddaddy?
• Very many of the seaside visitors, this year, express a preference for stopping in Astoria, and would do so if accommodations could be furnished here for them.
Would it not be well for our people to build their houses a little larger, and more sightly, so that more visitors could be accommodated? That road to Clatsop Plains, too, from Astoria, should be pushed immediately.