'Tis the season — for a few notes from the Tuesday, Dec. 25, 1883, edition of The Daily Astorian.
• George McLane has just received a horseshoe patent from the Patent Office for the purpose of preventing all classes of horses from slipping on plank or steep roads. Horses shod with this shoe will not slip.
• For sale. Five hundred cords dry hemlock wood, which I will deliver at the houses of customers for $4 a cord ($103 now) … R.R. Marion.
• A Seattle widow has received $12,500 ($322,000 now) from the different orders to which her husband belonged.
Dear ladies, in the face of all this can you persist in talking at a high rate of speed to your husbands when important work in the skyfugle degree keeps them late at the lodge? Give this matter a little serious thought.
Note: Husbands apparently used attaining this imaginary Masonic degree as an excuse to cover misbehavior.
A note in "The Lodge Goat" (1902) has a wife complaining that her husband "has taken 233 (degrees), including the grand skyfugle degree, which he took the night he came home with his lip cut and his ear hanging by a piece of skin. He said he … fell through a skylight. I had him sewed up, and he was ready for more degrees."
• Christmas Eve at the churches:
… At the Congregational Church the usual style was varied by the appearance of a huge ship, full-rigged and with swelling sails, which rounded gracefully into port and began discharging cargo. It consisted of innumerable toys, drums, jewelry, books, tea sets, embroideries and fancy articles, in great profusion.
At the Baptist Church, Santa Claus with his elk team arrived promptly on time and with a sleigh load of beautiful presents for all. (In One Ear 12/23/11)
Commented