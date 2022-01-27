Tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, Jan. 28, 1890:
• The doctors report that la grippe is less general now, but more severe when it does attack one.
Note: There was an influenza epidemic from 1889 to 1890, which was also called la grippe. About 1 million people died, most of them between October 1889 to December 1890.
• There is quite a demand for permanent lodging rooms, indicating that our population is increasing.
Note: The population in Astoria in 1880 was 1,803; in 1890, it was 6,184. As of the 2020 Census, it's 10,181.
• The rain came down all day long in a perpendicular and business-like manner. When the warm wind blew from the southwest, the ran came down slantindicular, but it came down, just the same, and everybody felt better.
Note: Raining sideways, 1890-style.
• County Clerk Quick in Mist was consulted Wednesday by a young fellow who lost his claim … in the back part of the county … A short time ago, he left his claim for a trip to Portland, and while away, the big snow had fallen, and on his return he was unable to find any trace of his cabin, or even of the land itself.
… He wandered around several days in his vain search, and at last gave it up and came to see the clerk … Mr. Quick assured him that as he could not find the land, there was not much chance of any claim jumper finding it, and that his short absence would not affect his title.