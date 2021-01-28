Tidbits form The Daily Astorian, Jan. 29, 1884:
• Sullivan will have a big house Friday night. Second only in attraction is Slade, the Maori giant.
Note: John L. Sullivan (1858-1918), aka the "Boston Strong Boy," was a bare-knuckle boxer and one of America's first superstar athletes. In 1884, he toured 28 states, offering a purse of $50 ($1,320 now) up to anyone who could go three rounds with him. Thousands came to see him on tour. He earned $140,000 ($3.7 million now). (bit.ly/JSully)
And from The Daily Morning Astorian, Jan. 30, 1884:
• It will be remembered that a few days after the loss of the pilot schooner J.C. Cousins, one of the yawls (the schooner's small boats) came ashore on the beach. It now appears that the other is used by the Suislaw (southern Oregon) mail carrier. How it got away down there is a mystery.
Note: A luxury yacht used as a pilot boat, the schooner was homeported in Astoria. On Oct. 7, 1883, she was near Clatsop Spit, waiting to guide ships across the Columbia River Bar, when the wind suddenly changed and she ran into the beach.
Rescuers only found one of the two yawls, the log and some papers; the four-man crew had vanished. Was it murder or mutiny? To this day, no one knows. (bit.ly/JCCousins)
• The project of cutting a canal through the Nicaragua peninsula is reported to have failed.
Note: While the project was seriously bantered about for several years, the U.S. dropped the plan when it bought the France's interest in the Panama Canal, which opened in 1914. (bit.ly/nicacanal)
• Major Blakeny is going to establish a life saving station at North Cove, Pacific County, Washington Territory.
Note: A lighthouse, built there in 1858, had toppled by 1940, due to severe erosion. The lifesaving station and the North Cove community, established in 1884, met the same fate. A 2017 ecology report says erosion in North Cove, aka (aptly) Washaway Beach, has averaged "roughly 100 feet per year for the last century." (bit.ly/washaway1, bit.ly/washaway2)