Ear: Astorian

Early November tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian in the late 1880s:

• The poles for the telegraph line from here to the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse are up all the way from Fort Stevens to a point opposite the rock and the wire is being strung. If the cable reaches here before Christmas, it will be laid by the Manzanita.

