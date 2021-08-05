Tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 5, 1884:
• A. P. Ankeny has found some white larch in some of his timber tracts in this county, supposed to be the first specimens of white larch ever found on the banks of the lower Columbia.
Note:White larch is rare, since they shed needles (which turn yellow before falling off) and produce cones. They normally grow in the north-central and eastern Oregon mountain ranges.
• … Unless the Clatsop Road is build to enable funerals to go to Clatsop cemetery in other style than by water, a crematory will become one of the economical necessities of life in Astoria.
Note: The reference is likely to Greenwood Cemetery in Olney, which faces Youngs Bay. In 1884, there was no highway, and the only way to reach the place from Astoria was by boat. Pilings from the old boat dock are still visible.
The cemetery wasn't incorporated until 1891, but had been a graveyard long before that; thousands are buried there. Also, a story in The Daily Astorian says "some of Astoria's founders, previously buried in Astoria cemeteries, now rest in Greenwood."
• Four Nootka Sound men were poisoned by eating raw clams … Their tongues became frightfully swollen and protruded from their mouths, while the lower jaws dropped and their bodies were affected by violent tensions to the nerves. They narrowly escaped death. The remedy used by them was the bark of cedar … which was chewed, and the juice swallowed.
Note: The men probably had paralytic shellfish poisoning, likely caused by red tides, when clams absorb toxic algae. Old rule: Only eat shellfish in months that end with "R" — probably because red tides mainly happen in the summer. (Photo courtesy of Greenwood Cemetery)