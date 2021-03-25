Local oddities from The Daily Astorian, March 25, 1885:
• A ghost is reported to inhabit a dwelling house close to the skating rink. The ghost is never seen till just at dusk, when it comes in "with a rustle," and transfixes everyone with awe.
Note: The skating rink was in the Ross Opera House, pictured courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society (larger version at bit.ly/wixross). So, the house in question would have been in the area of Sixth and Commercial streets.
• Reports are current in the eastern states regarding the tendency of the Oregon salmon to leave their native lairs and attack unfortunate travelers.
As Will Clinton was … passing down Young's River he heard a tremendous thrashing in the bushes, and on going to the spot he found that an enormous salmon, which had evidently been chasing some unfortunate man, had become entangled in the undergrowth and was struggling to get free. The efforts of the infuriated monster were unavailing, and he fell an easy prey to his captor.
Note: OK, so this didn't happen in Oregon, but in July 1941, a 12-year-old Walter Richmond was attacked by a 35-pound Chinook salmon, who charged the boy twice at Birch Bay, Washington. Young Walter was not amused. The surly salmon wound up on the barbecue grill for dinner. (historylink.org/File/9394)