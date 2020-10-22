Fun rerun: Jim Culp Sr., who was born and raised in Warrenton, brought in the historical photo gem, pictured. The white group of buildings in the center (1 on the photo), was the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp SCS-7, built in the 1930s.
All of the camp buildings were constructed of timber cut out of that area, Jim said, adding that the Warrenton sawmill cut some of the lumber.
After a bit of research (tinyurl.com/cccfence), the Ear discovered that the conservation corps was there to fix beach erosion problems caused by the South Jetty; their efforts restored the area to the recreational site it is today.
Jim's family home near the conservation corps Camp (2 on the photo) was all cedar — where his mother made pies in exchange for lard and supplies — is almost as old as the D.K. Warren estate. In front of the house was the family garden, and the little building next to the house was a horse and buggy shed.
Too small to see, behind the Culp house, a squad of football players from Warrenton High School (3 on the photo) can be seen practicing.
Now long gone, Jim says a housing development replaced the camp. Thankfully, there are still photos of an interesting time in Warrenton’s history. (In One Ear, 7/6/2012)
Note: Sadly, Jim Culp Sr., 82, died in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.